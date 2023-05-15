Browns Waive Two Players

The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday they have waived LB Storey Jackson and DT Roderick Perry.

Perry, 25, went undrafted out of Illinois before catching on with the Browns following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Perry bounced on and off the roster a couple of times during the season before being re-signed to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Perry appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded two tackles.

During his two years at Illinois, Perry played in 16 games and recorded 42 tackles and four sacks.