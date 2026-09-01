Browns Waiving CB Michael Coats Jr.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Browns are waiving UDFA CB Michael Coats Jr.

Coats, 25, started his collegiate career at East Central Community College before transferring to Nevada in 2023. He remained there for two seasons and transferred to West Virginia for his final college season.

Coats then signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft and made the initial 53-man roster.

In his collegiate career, Coats appeared in 35 FBS games over three years at Nevada and West Virginia and recorded 84 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 24 passes defended and a fumble recovered.