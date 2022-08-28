Browns Waiving DE Curtis Weaver

The Cleveland Browns are waiving DE Curtis Weaver on Sunday as they prepare to cut their roster down to 53 players in the coming days, according to Tom Pelissero.

Weaver, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphin out of Boise State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,602,992 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $307,992 signing bonus but was waived with an injury designation in 2020.

Cleveland claimed him off of waivers but he eventually landed on the injured reserve with a broken leg. The Browns brought Weaver back on a futures contract this past January.

During his college career at Boise State, Weaver recorded 128 tackles, 47.5 tackles for a loss, 34 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six passes defended over the course of three seasons and 40 games.