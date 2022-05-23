Browns Waiving QB Felix Harper

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns are waiving QB Felix Harper after he signed with the team just eight days ago.

He tried out for Cleveland as an undrafted free agent following an invitation to their rookie minicamp and was then signed by the team.

Harper, 5-10 and 180 pounds, was a two-year starter at Alcorn State.

In 2021, Harper led Alcorn State to a 6-2 record and completed 132-222 passing attempts for 1,792 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added 178 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground.