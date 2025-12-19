Browns Will Decide Whether To Activate Deshaun Watson Next Week

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said they will decide whether to activate QB Deshaun Watson from the Physically Unable to Perform list next week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN recently reported that Cleveland plans to have Watson on their roster next season.

Watson was recently designated to return, which Schefter says was designed to give Watson practice time so that he won’t be away from football until next spring.

According to Schefter, Watson is still unlikely to play this season. The Browns reportedly want to get extended looks at rookie QBs Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel over the remainder of the season to see what they have moving forward.

Cleveland has two first-round picks to work with next year, so it’s possible they could be looking at quarterback prospects again in 2026.

As of now, Watson is scheduled to count a staggering $81.7 million against the Browns’ cap.

Watson, 30, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.