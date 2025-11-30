Browns Will Start QB Shedeur Sanders In Week 14

Per Cam Wolfe, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters that QB Shedeur Sanders would start again in Week 14 against the Titans.

Sanders only missed one play in the team’s loss to the 49ers and was replaced by Dillon Gabriel at that time.

Adam Schefter previously reported that Cleveland is planning to take an extended look at Sanders as their starting quarterback going forward.

Sanders, 23, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders has appeared in three games for the Browns and made two starts. He’s thrown for 405 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns’ QB situation as the news is available.