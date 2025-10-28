Browns Willing To Trade S Rayshawn Jenkins

According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns are open to trading veteran S Rayshawn Jenkins.

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Jenkins has had a steady role on defense and special teams so far.

Jenkins, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 out of Miami. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million rookie contract that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $8 million in 2024 when he was let go, joining the Seahawks ahead of the 2024 season.

Jenkins was set to make a base salary of $4.89 million in 2025 with a cap number of $7.78 million when Seattle released him in March. He caught on with the Browns on a one-year contract.

In 2025, Jenkins has appeared in eight games for the Browns, recording 21 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one pass deflection.