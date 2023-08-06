Browns Worked Out DL Jonathan Garvin & LB Charles Wiley

The Cleveland Browns brought in free agent DL Jonathan Garvin and LB Charles Wiley for a workout on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Garvin, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract.

The Packers opted to waive Garvin last week.

In 2022, Garvin appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight tackles and two pass defenses.

