Browns Worked Out Nine Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted nine players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

OL Gottlieb Ayedze DB Johuah Bledoe DL Nelson Ceasar OL Andrew Coker DB D’Shawn Jamison LB Ty Shelby LB Luiji Vilain DB Damarion Williams DB A.J. Woods

Williams, 25, transferred to Houston after two years playing at the community college level and was a three-year starter, earning honorable mention all-conference in 2020. He was voted a team captain his final two years.

The Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,164,338 that includes a signing bonus of $504,338.

Unfortunately, the Ravens waived him as part of preseason cut downs.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 24 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.