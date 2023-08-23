According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns worked out RB Kylin Hill on Wednesday.

He’s worked out for a few different teams while looking for a spot this summer. Cleveland has had some injuries at running back and has been in the market for some more depth.

Hill, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3.55 million when the Packers waived him last November.

In 2021, Hill appeared in eight games for the Packers, rushing ten times for 24 yards and catching one pass for five yards.