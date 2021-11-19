According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out seven players on Friday including DT Akeem Spence.

The full list of players includes:

DB Delrick Abrams DB Luq Barcoo WR John Hurst WR Antonio Nunn QB Kyle Sloter DT Akeem Spence CB Ken Webster

Spence, 29, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.

The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.

From there, he had a brief stint with the Jaguars before signing on with the Patriots last year. New England cut him loose in back in August.

In 2020, Spence appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.