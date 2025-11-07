Browns Worked Out Six Defensive Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted six defensive players for workouts on Friday, including LB Seth Coleman, LB Ochaun Mathis, DB Tanner McCalister, DB Makari Paige, DB Mark Perry, and DB Mike Smith, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Mathis, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska after spending four years at TCU. He signed a four-year, $4,022,465 rookie deal that included a $182,465 signing bonus.

Mathis was released by the Rams and caught on with the Patriots soon after. He later caught on with the Eagles practice squad in November of last year. He had a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad last month.

During his college career, Mathis appeared in 50 games and made 36 starts, recording 185 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.

In 2024, Mathis appeared in five games for the Panthers and one game for the Eagles, recording three tackles and one forced fumble.