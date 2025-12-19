Browns Worked Out Three Offensive Players

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Cleveland Browns hosted three offensive players for tryouts on Friday, including RB Raheem Blackshear, G Braeden Daniels, and G Netane Muti.

Blackshear, 26, went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech and caught on with the Bills. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was later signed back to Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Panthers signed him away in September 2022 and he spent the next two years there before being among the final roster cuts this offseason. He caught on with Tennessee’s practice squad in September but was released a week later. The Steelers signed him to a contract in October, but cut him after a couple of weeks.

In 2024, Blackshear appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and rushed 15 times for 80 yards. He also returned 31 kickoffs for 791 yards (25.5 average) and 17 punts for 145 yards (8.5 average).