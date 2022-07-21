Browns Working Out QBs Josh Rosen & A.J. McCarron

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns are working out a pair of quarterbacks this week as they look to improve their depth at the position.

Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron will work out for the team, per Fowler, as the Browns look to add a fourth quarterback for training camp.

Funny enough, both players were with the Falcons last year. Atlanta signed Rosen after McCarron went down with a torn ACL.

Rosen, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. Arizona traded him to the Dolphins for a second-round pick after just a year during the 2019 NFL Draft.

Rosen was entering the third year of his four-year, $17,664,284 contract and set to make base salaries of $660,000 and $750,000 over the next two years of the agreement. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up in 2021. However, the Dolphins waived him coming out of camp.

Rosen went unclaimed on waivers and later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad. San Francisco signed him off Tampa Bay’s practice squad late in the season and brought him back on a one-year deal last February. He was waived during camp and signed by the Falcons.

In 2021, Rosen appeared in four games for the Falcons and completed two of 11 passes for 19 yards and two interceptions.

McCarron, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,401,652 contract after winning a grievance against the Bengals that stemmed from the team’s decision to place him on the non-football injury list (NFI) at the start of training camp.

The Bills later signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million contract before trading him to the Raiders in 2018 for a fifth-round pick. The Raiders released him in 2019 and he later caught on with the Texans before re-signing to a one-year extension last offseason.

The Falcons signed McCarron to a one-year contract last April.

For his career, McCarron has appeared in 17 games for the Bengals, Raiders, and Texans and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 68 yards and one touchdown.