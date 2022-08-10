Browns Place WR Jakeem Grant On IR, Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Ian Rapoport confirms that Browns WR/KR Jakeem Grant has suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the 2022 NFL season.

We have placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 10, 2022

The Browns are now placing him on injured reserve, with the team expected to sign someone else to the roster in his place.

Grant, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million in 2019.

Miami restructured that contract entering the 2021 season before he was acquired by the Bears in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

He was testing the free agent market this offseason when he signed a three-year, $13.8 million deal with Cleveland.

In 2021, Grant appeared in four games for the Dolphins and 11 games for the Bears, recording 11 receptions for 132 yards (12.0 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with five rushing attempts for 33 yards. He also recorded 539 kickoff return yards and 309 put return yards and a touchdown.

We wish Grant a speedy recovery and will have more news on him as it becomes available.