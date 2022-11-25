Bryan Edwards Officially Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Former Raiders and Falcons WR Bryan Edwards officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Friday and is now free to sign with a team of his choosing.

Edwards, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,692,454 rookie contract that includes a $972,695 signing bonus.

Back in May, the Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Atlanta opted to waive Edwards on Thursday.

In 2022, Edwards has appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 15 yards.