Bryan Edwards Officially Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Former Raiders and Falcons WR Bryan Edwards officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Friday and is now free to sign with a team of his choosing.
Edwards, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,692,454 rookie contract that includes a $972,695 signing bonus.
Back in May, the Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
Atlanta opted to waive Edwards on Thursday.
In 2022, Edwards has appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 15 yards.
