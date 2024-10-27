Bryce Young Could Retake Starting Job With Good Performance

Panthers QB Bryce Young has a chance to regain the starting job in Carolina with a good performance in Week 8 against the Broncos, per Ian Rapoport.

Carolina hoped to be able to go back to Young after benching him earlier this season due to poor play, per Rapoport. The hope was some time off would help him regain his confidence and the team has been happy with how engaged he’s remained as a part of the team.

Rapoport adds it’s possible veteran QB Andy Dalton‘s thumb injury sidelines him another week as well, which would leave Young in line to start again.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Young has appeared in four games for the Panthers and completed 37 of 65 pass attempts (56.9 percent) for 299 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added five rush attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Young and the Panthers as the news is available.