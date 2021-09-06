Buccaneers Activate DL Ndamukong Suh From COVID-19 List, Waive K Jose Borregales

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve activated DL Ndamukong Suh from the COVID-19 list and waived K Jose Borregales.

Suh, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins a few years ago.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.

Suh most recently signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Buccaneers back in March of 2021.

In 2020, Suh appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 43 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.