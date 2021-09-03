Buccaneers Activate G Nick Leverett From COVID-19 List, Place LB Cam Gill On IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve activated G Nick Leverett from the COVID-19 list and placed LB Cam Gill on injured reserve.

Leverett, 24, went undrafted out of Rice University in 2020 before signing on with the Buccaneers in May of last year. He spent the entire 2020 season on the practice squad and was released to make way for veteran G Earl Watford.

The Buccaneers brought Leverett back on a futures contract this past January.

In 2019, Leverett played in all 12 games at right guard for Rice and was named to the All-Conference USA team.