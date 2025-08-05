Buccaneers Activate G Sua Opeta Off PUP List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have activated G Sua Opeta off the PUP list.

Additionally, the Buccaneers waived P Jake Julien in correspondence with the signing of QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Opeta, 28, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta bounced on and off Philadelphia’s roster in 2022 but cracked their active roster in the 2023 season.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In 2023, Opeta appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and started six times at guard.