Buccaneers Activate LB Devin White & DT Steve McLendon From COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers announced they have activated LB Devin White and DT Steve McLendon from the COVID-19 list.

The two should presumably be back for Tampa Bay’s divisional round playoff game against the Saints on Sunday and help the defense get back to full strength.

White, 22, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

The deal includes a fifth-year option for Tampa Bay to make a decision on in 2022.

In 2020, White appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 140 total tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 76 linebacker out of 88 qualifying players.