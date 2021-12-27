Buccaneers Activate WR Breshad Perriman From COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers announced they have activated WR Breshad Perriman from the COVID-19 list.

Perriman, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Central Florida by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent over three seasons in Baltimore before he was cut loose.

Washington signed Perriman to a contract during the season, but elected to waive him soon after. From there, the Browns signed him to a contract and later agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland before asking the team to let him out of the agreement so he could sign with the Buccaneers.

The Jets signed Perriman to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million for the 2020 season and later joined the Lions this past March on a one-year contract worth $3 million. He did not make the final roster coming out of camp and later signed on with the Bears.

Chicago waived him last month and he later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before being added to the active roster.

In 2021, Perriman has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and caught four passes for 82 yards receiving and one touchdown.