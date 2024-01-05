Buccaneers Activate WR Rakim Jarrett From IR, Waive DT Deadrin Senat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they’ve activated WR Rakim Jarrett from injured reserve and waived DT Deadrin Senat in a corresponding move.

Jarrett, 22, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland and wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Jarrett has appeared in 10 games and recorded four receptions for 60 yards (15.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.