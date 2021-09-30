Buccaneers Activating WR Antonio Brown From COVID-19 List

According to Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers are bringing WR Antonio Brown back off the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

He tested positive but has gone 10 days without symptoms, clearing the protocols. He’ll be available as Tampa Bay takes on the Patriots in Week 4.

Brown, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason.

In 2020, Brown appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns.