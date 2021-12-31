Buccaneers Activating WR Mike Evans, Placing P Bradley Pinion On COVID List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Friday that they have activated WR Mike Evans from the COVID-19 list and are also placing P Bradley Pinion on the list.
Buccaneers Activate Mike Evans from the Reserve/COVID-19 List
Evans, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.
In 2021, Evans has appeared in 14 games for Tampa Bay, recording 64 catches for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns.
