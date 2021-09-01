Buccaneers Agree To Restructure WR Mike Evans’ Contract To Add $8.94M In Cap Space

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers and WR Mike Evans have agreed to restructure his contract.

The deal will be signed Thursday and add $8.94 million in cap space to Tampa Bay’s books for 2021. Auman adds the Buccaneers are expected to add two void years to the end of Evans’ deal to create maximum space.

Evans, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans stood to make base salaries of $12.25 million (2021), $14 million (2022) and $13 million (2023) over the remainder of the agreement.

In 2020, Evans appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and caught 70 passes for 1,006 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.