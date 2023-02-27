Buccaneers Announce Five Coaching Hires

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced five additions to their 2023 coaching staff on Monday.

The full list includes:

QBs coach Thaddeus Lewis

RBs coach Skip Peete

WRs coach Brad Idzik

OLBs coach George Edwards

Quality control coach Jeff Kastl

Edwards, 54, began his coaching career back in 1991 as an assistant at Florida. He worked for a few colleges before accepting the LBs coaching job with the Cowboys in 1998.

Since then, Edwards has worked for a number of NFL teams including Washington and the Browns, Dolphins and Bills before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2014.

Minnesota moved on from Edwards and he later joined the Cowboys’ defensive staff as a LB coach.