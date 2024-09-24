Buccaneers Announce Five Roster Moves For Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday in preparation for Week 4.

The full list includes:

Buccaneers signed LS Zach Triner to their active roster.

to their active roster. Buccaneers signed punter Trenton Gill and cornerback Keenan Isaac and to their practice squad.

and cornerback and to their practice squad. Buccaneers placed LS Evan Deckers on Injured Reserve.

on Injured Reserve. Buccaneers released P Seth Vernon from their practice squad.

Triner, 33, originally signed on with the Jets to a futures contract as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption University in January of 2017. The Jets elected to cut him a few months later and he eventually signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After Green Bay waived Triner at the start of the 2019 season, he agreed to join the Buccaneers’ practice squad and has remained in Tampa Bay ever since.

In 2023, Triner appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers as their long snapper.