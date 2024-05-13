Buccaneers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed RB Ramon Jefferson and DB Andrew Hayes following tryouts at rookie minicamp.

Buccaneers Sign Jefferson and Hayes, Waive Mosely and Stenberg Release: https://t.co/pFF4Z61FRE — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) May 13, 2024

Jefferson has a history working with Bucs OC Liam Coen.

To make room on the roster, Tampa Bay waived G Logan Stenberg and DB Quandre Mosely.

Jefferson, 23, transferred from Colorado and played for two seasons at Kentucky before going undrafted.

In two seasons with the Wildcats, Jefferson appeared in 12 games and rushed 30 times for 194 yards (6.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Stenberg, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Kentucky in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year deal worth a total of $4,036,640 including a $741,640 signing bonus when the Lions waived him during the preseason.

He was claimed by the Bears but later waived again. The Buccaneers later signed Stenberg to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Stenberg appeared in 16 games for the Lions and made four starts at guard.