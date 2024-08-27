Buccaneers Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season.
Buccaneers Reach 53-Player Roster Limit
Tampa Bay made the following transactions as they worked down to the 53-man limit:
Waived:
- DB Marcus Banks
- DL C.J. Brewer
- TE Sal Cannella
- P Nolan Cooney
- DL Judge Culpepper
- OL Xavier Delgado
- DL Mike Greene
- LB Antonio Grier Jr.
- OLB Daniel Grzesiak
- OL Luke Haggard
- DB Andrew Hayes
- DB Keenan Isaac
- RB Ramon Jefferson
- WR Cephus Johnson III
- OL Ryan Johnson
- OL Avery Jones
- WR Latreal Jones
- LB Vi Jones
- WR Tanner Knue
- DL Brandon Matterson
- DB Chris McDonald Jr.
- OL Lorenz Metz
- WR Ryan Miller
- OLB Jay Person
- TE Tanner Taula
- WR Raleigh Webb
- RB DJ Williams
- DB Rashad Wisdom
Waived (Injured):
- LB Kalen DeLoach
- OLB Shaun Peterson Jr.
- DL Lwal Uguak
Released:
- WR Sterling Shepard
- WR Cody Thompson
- LS Zach Triner
- TE David Wells
- QB John Wolford
Placed on Injured Reserve:
- RB Chase Edmonds
- WR Rakim Jarrett (Designated for Return)
Shepard, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.
Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that made him a free agent in 2023.
The Giants opted to bring him back on a one-year deal in 2023. After playing out that deal, he signed on with the Buccaneers this past summer.
In 2023, Shepard appeared in 15 games for the Giants and caught 10 passes on 22 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.
