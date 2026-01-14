Buccaneers Announce Interview With Dolphins ST Coordinator Craig Auckerman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have completed an interview with Dolphins ST coordinator Craig Aukerman for the same role on their staff.

We’ve completed a virtual interview with Craig Aukerman, who served as the Miami Dolphins special teams coordinator in 2025, for our open special teams coordinator position. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 14, 2026

The Bucs also interviewed Aukerman in 2024 when they hired ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who was just fired at the end of this past season.

Aukerman, 49, began his coaching career at Findlay as a WRs coach. From there, he held a number of college jobs before taking his first NFL job with the Broncos as a defnsive assistant.

After stints with the Jaguars, Titans and Chargers, Aukerman returned to Tennessee as their assistant special teams coordinator in 2017. He was promoted to the top job a year later.

The Titans then opted to fire Aukerman back at the beginning of December 2023. After a year out of the NFL, the Dolphins hired him as their ST coordinator for the 2025 season.