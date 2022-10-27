Buccaneers Announce Three Moves For Thursday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve signed S Nolan Turner to their active roster and elevated CB Don Gardner and LB J.J. Russell to their active roster for Week 8 game against the Ravens.

Gardner and Russell will revert back to the Buccaneers’ practice squad tomorrow without clearing waivers.

Turner, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Clemson back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay opted to waive Turner coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad.

In 2022, Turner has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers but has yet to record a statistic.