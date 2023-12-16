Buccaneers Announce Three Moves, Sign DT Deadrin Senat To Active Roster

The Buccaneers announced three moves on Saturday, signing DT Deadrin Senat to the active roster and elevating defensive backs Richard LeCounte and Derrick Pitts for Week 15.

Senat, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,960 contract that included a $817,960 signing bonus when the Falcons waived him with an injury designation during the preseason.

Atlanta eventually waived Senat from injured reserve in November. From there, Tampa Bay opted to sign Senat to a one-year contract but released him coming out of training camp. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Senat has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.