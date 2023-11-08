Buccaneers Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have placed OT Silas Dzansi on the practice squad injured list and filled the open slot by signing CB Don Gardner.

The practice squad injured list functions similarly to injured reserve. Players must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to be restored to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DT C.J. Brewer T Silas Dzansi (injured) T Luke Haggard DB Keenan Isaac WR Cephus Johnson DB Richard LeCounte WR Ryan Miller WR David Moore LB Jose Ramirez LB J.J. Russell TE Tanner Taula RB Patrick Laird DT Deadrin Senat G Logan Stenberg DB Derrek Pitts DE Pat O’Connor CB Don Gardner

Gardner, 25, went undrafted out of South Dakota State in 2022 before catching on with the Buccaneers. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay re-signed Garnder to a futures deal for the 2023 season but waived him with an injury designation during camp.

During his two years with South Dakota State, Gardner appeared in and started 23 games, recording 44 tackles and seven pass deflections.