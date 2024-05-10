Dolphins Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Florida Atlantic WR Je’Quan Burton
- Rhode Island S Jordan Colbert
- Louisville CB Storm Duck
- UTEP QB Gavin Hardison
- Syracuse CB Isaiah Johnson
- Ohio State OL Matthew Jones
- South Florida OT Bayron Matos
- UTEP OL Andrew Meyer
- UCLA LB Grayson Murphy
- Colorado DT Leonard Payne
- TCU S Mark Perry
- Wisconsin TE Hayden Rucci
Hardison, 23, had his final college season cut short when he underwent Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. He began his career at New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to UTEP.
In five seasons at UTEP, Hardison appeared in 37 games and completed 570 of his 1,061 passes (53.7 percent) for 7,963 yards to go along with 40 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!