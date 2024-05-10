Commanders Sign Four Draft Picks

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that they’ve signed four draft picks to rookie contracts.

The full list includes third-round WR Luke McCaffrey, fifth-round LB Jordan Magee, fifth-round S Dominique Hampton and seventh-round DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

This leaves five undrafted draft picks for the Commanders:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jayden Daniels QB 2 Jer’Zhan Newton DT 2 Mike Sainristil CB 2 Ben Sinnott TE 3 Brandon Coleman OG 3 Luke McCaffrey WR Signed 5 Jordan Magee LB Signed 5 Dominique Hampton S Signed 7 Javontae Jean-Baptiste DE Signed

McCaffrey, 23, is the son of former NFL WR Ed McCaffrey and the brother of 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and Dolphins WR Max McCaffrey. He began his college career at Nebraska before later transferring to Rice.

In two seasons with the Cornhuskers and three with the Owls, McCaffrey started in 27 of his 43 games. He completed 88 of his 152 passes for 921 yards, five touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He rushed 155 times for 911 yards (5.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also caught 128 passes for 1,703 yards (13.3 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.