Buccaneers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed DB J.T. Gray from the practice squad to the active roster and waived LB Nick Jackson in a corresponding move.

Gray, 29, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Gray managed to make the Saints’ active roster as a rookie but was later released and signed to their practice squad.

The Saints brought him back on a futures contract in 2019 and re-signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2021. He then re-signed a three-year, $9.6 million extension in 2023.

However, the Saints released him ahead of the 2025 season and he wound up signing with the Ravens’ practice squad. The Broncos signed him off Baltimore’s practice squad in October but cut him soon after. Tampa Bay signed him to their practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2025, Gray has appeared in one game for the Broncos and Buccaneers, recording one tackle.