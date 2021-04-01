Buccaneers & Antonio Brown ‘Not Close’ In Terms On Money Right Now

Mike Garafolo reported on “Good Morning Football” Thursday that the Buccaneers and free agent WR Antonio Brown have been in talks about a new contract. However, Garafolo says “they’re not close right now” in terms of money.

“They want to bring him back, the Bucs do, just at a different number than he has in mind right now,” Garafolo said.

Bronw’s market this offseason has been quiet up to this point, but that could be due to him preferring to remain in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers have been able to keep the large majority of their free agents this offseason, so it would not be surprising to see the two parties bridge the gap in the coming months.

Brown, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year.

In 2020, Brown appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

