Buccaneers, Bengals, Jaguars & Jets Expected To Have Interest In Centers Ryan Jensen & Bradley Bozeman

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that there’s expected to be a “robust market” for free agent centers Ryan Jensen and Bradley Bozeman this offseason and both players should come away with “hefty contracts.”

According to Wilson, teams to watch for Jensen and Bozeman include the Buccaneers, Bengals, Jaguars and Jets.

Regarding Jensen, Wilson says he’s a “high priority” for the Buccaneers to retain and GM Jason Licht is expected to do everything he can to keep him in Tampa Bay.

Jensen, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018.

Jensen is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.

Bozeman, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Bozeman appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 11 center out of 39 qualifying players.

We have them included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.