Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen Retiring From NFL

Buccaneers veteran C Ryan Jensen announced Friday that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Tampa Bay placed Jensen on season-ending injured reserve last year after complications from his knee injury that was considered to be potentially career-ending.

Jensen, 32, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Buccaneers re-signed Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract in 2022.

In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.