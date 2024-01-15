Buccaneers Call Up Two Players For Wildcard Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve elevated RB Patrick Laird and OLB Jose Ramirez to their active roster for their Wildcard matchup against the Eagles.

Laird, 28, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Dolphins and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

Miami declined to tender Laird as a restricted free agent last offseason. He eventually caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Laird appeared in six games and rushed for four yards on one carry to go along with three receptions for 17 yards receiving.