Buccaneers Complete OC Interview With Rams QB Coach Dave Ragone

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have completed an interview with Rams QB coach Dave Ragone for their vacant OC role.

The following is a list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ OC search:

Rams offensive assistant/pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard

Buccaneers pass game assistant John Van Dam

Ohio State OC Chip Kelly

Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis

Seahawks pass game coordinator Jake Peetz

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher

Rams pass game coordinator Nick Caley

Ragone, 45, started his coaching career in the NFL with the Titans as the WR coach from 2011-2012. He moved to QB coach in the 2013 season before being hired by Washington as an offensive quality control coach in 2015.

Chicago hired Ragone in 2016 as the QB coach and he was promoted to passing game coordinator for the 2020 season. Ragone moved to Atlanta from 2021-2023 as the offensive coordinator and was hired by the Rams as the QB coach for the 2024 season.