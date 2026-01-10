Buccaneers Completed Interviews With David Shaw & Israel Woolfork For OC

The Buccaneers announced that they have completed interviews with Lions’ passing game coordinator David Shaw and Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork for their offensive coordinator position.

Shaw, 53, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and held that position until stepping away, the Broncos then hired him as their senior personnel executive in June of 2024.

In 2025, Shaw was hired by the Lions as their passing game coordinator.

Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.

Woolfork, 36, began his career as a graduate assistant at Miami of Ohio back in 2013 before joining the Browns as part of the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship in 2021. He was then hired by the Cardinals as their quarterbacks coach in 2023.

We will have more on the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.