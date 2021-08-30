Buccaneers Cut Six Players

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are releasing CB Antonio Hamilton on Monday.

Tampa Bay also waived TE Tanner Hudson, per Greg Auman.

These are the first of Tampa Bay’s cuts in the process of trimming the roster to 53 players.

The full list so far includes:

Hamilton is a vested veteran and will not be subject to waivers.

Hamilton, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two years in Oakland.

The Raiders waived him at the start of the 2018 season and he was claimed off of waivers by the Giants and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2019. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020.

Tampa Bay signed him to a one-year deal back in May.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 1o total tackles, no interceptions and one pass defense.