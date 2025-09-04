Buccaneers Cut Four From IR With Settlements

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released four players from injured reserve with injury settlements, including C Jake Majors, DB Tyrek Funderburk, LB Antonio Grier, and OT Raiqwon O’Neal, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Funderburk, 24, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2024. He wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster as a rookie.

Tampa Bay placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Funderburk appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.