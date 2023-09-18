Buccaneers Cut Practice Squad OT John Molchon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Monday they have released practice squad OT John Molchon.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle DT C.J. Brewer T Silas Dzansi T Luke Haggard DB Keenan Isaac WR Cephus Johnson DB Richard LeCounte WR Ryan Miller WR David Moore DE Pat O’Connor LB Jose Ramirez LB J.J. Russell TE Tanner Taula QB John Wolford

Molchon, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and was on and off of their practice squad in 2020 before returning on a futures deal.

He’s bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Molchon appeared in one game for the Buccaneers.