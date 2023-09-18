Buccaneers Cut Practice Squad OT John Molchon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Monday they have released practice squad OT John Molchon.
Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle
- DT C.J. Brewer
- T Silas Dzansi
- T Luke Haggard
- DB Keenan Isaac
- WR Cephus Johnson
- DB Richard LeCounte
- WR Ryan Miller
- WR David Moore
- DE Pat O’Connor
- LB Jose Ramirez
- LB J.J. Russell
- TE Tanner Taula
- QB John Wolford
Molchon, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and was on and off of their practice squad in 2020 before returning on a futures deal.
He’s bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s practice squad ever since.
In 2022, Molchon appeared in one game for the Buccaneers.
