Buccaneers Cut Two Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve waived wide receiver Kaylon Geiger and released tight end David Wells from their practice squad.

Geiger wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Geiger was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before being promoted last week.

In 2022, Geiger has been active for two games