Buccaneers Cut Two Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve waived wide receiver Kaylon Geiger and released tight end David Wells from their practice squad.
Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:
- QB Ryan Griffin
- WR Deven Thompkins
- DL Mike Greene
- DL Will Previlon
- G John Molchon
- RB Patrick Laird
- ILB J.J. Russell
- OL Dylan Cook
- OLB Genard Avery
- S Nolan Turner
- CB Anthony Chesley
- WR Cole Beasley
- OT Justin Skule
- D Khalil Davis
Geiger wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Geiger was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before being promoted last week.
In 2022, Geiger has been active for two games
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!