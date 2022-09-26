Buccaneers Cut Two Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve waived wide receiver Kaylon Geiger and released tight end David Wells from their practice squad.

Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:

  1. QB Ryan Griffin
  2. WR Deven Thompkins
  3. DL Mike Greene
  4. DL Will Previlon
  5. G John Molchon
  6. RB Patrick Laird
  7. ILB J.J. Russell
  8. OL Dylan Cook 
  9. OLB Genard Avery
  10. S Nolan Turner 
  11. CB Anthony Chesley
  12. WR Cole Beasley
  13. OT Justin Skule
  14. D Khalil Davis

Geiger wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Geiger was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before being promoted last week.

In 2022, Geiger has been active for two games

