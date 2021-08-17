Buccaneers Cut WR John Franklin III, G Donell Stanley

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they released WR John Franklin III with a failed physical and OG Donell Stanley with an injury designation.

Buccaneers Reach 85-Player Roster Limit Release: https://t.co/Un6lnIVw4A — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 17, 2021

Franklin III, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. After spending the season on and off the Bears’ practice squad, Franklin III signed a futures contract with Chicago in January of 2019.

The Bears released Franklin III prior to the start of the 2019 season, and Franklin III signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad in November of that season. He was elevated to the active roster in December of 2019.

In his career, Franklin III has appeared in one game, recording one rush attempt for 11 yards with the Buccaneers in 2019.