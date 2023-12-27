Buccaneers Designate DL Mike Greene To Return From IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they designated DL Mike Greene to return from injured reserve.

Mike Greene Designated for Return Release: https://t.co/lVuRecQCTL — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 27, 2023

This opens Greene’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Greene, 24, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2022. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Buccaneers re-signed him to a futures deal in January and he wound up cracking their active roster.

In 2023, Greene appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers and recorded six total tackles.