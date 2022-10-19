Buccaneers Designate OT Josh Wells To Return, Re-Sign TE David Wells To PS

The Buccaneers announced that they have designated OT Josh Wells to return from injured reserve and are re-signing TE David Wells to their practice squad.

Wells, 31, wound up going undrafted out of James Madison back in 2014. He later signed a three-year, $1.53 million contract with the Jaguars and re-signed with Jacksonville through the 2018 season after they exercised his option.

The Jaguars brought Wells back on a new deal in 2018. However, he was released coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Buccaneers shortly after and re-signed on one-year deals each of the past two years.

In 2022, Wells has appeared in two games and started one at tackle for the Buccaneers.